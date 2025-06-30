US senators have begun voting on Donald Trump's flagship spending bill, as the deeply divisive package — expected to slash social programmes for the poor and add an eye-watering $3 trillion to the national debt — entered its frenetic home stretch.

Known as a "vote-a-rama," Monday's session allows senators to offer unlimited tweaks to the 940-page text for floor votes, meaning the process can extend well beyond 12 hours.

Even then, the Senate bill will have to pass a separate vote in the House of Representatives, where Republicans also have a narrow majority.

Trump wants what he calls the "One Big Beautiful Bill" to extend his expiring first-term tax cuts at a cost of $4.5 trillion to the budget, boost military spending and fund his plans for unprecedented mass deportations and border security.

Yet even as the process reaches its climax, Republican meeting rooms are still reverberating with bitter rows over the deep cuts to welfare programmes planned to offset the bill's massive costs.

Senators eyeing 2026 mid-term congressional elections are divided over savings that would strip some $1 trillion in subsidised health care from millions of the poorest Americans and add more than $3.3 trillion to the nation's already yawning budget deficit over a decade.

Trump wants to have the package on his desk by the time Independence Day festivities begin on Friday.

"ONE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL, is moving along nicely!" he posted on his Truth Social platform late on Sunday.

Given Trump's iron grip on the party, he is expected to get what he wants in the Senate where Republicans hold a razor-tight majority, while Democrats will overwhelmingly vote no.

It will be a huge win for the Republican leader — who has been criticised for imposing many of his priorities through executive orders that sidestep the scrutiny of Congress.

But the vote on final passage will still be a nail-biter and can only take place after a marathon series of attempted amendments.

"Democrats are really trying to slow roll this as much as possible and to try and get members of the Republican Party to kind of vote on amendments that would be difficult for Republicans to explain when mid-term elections come around," TRT World's Craig Boswell said.