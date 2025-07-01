The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will attend the informal expanded 5+1 talks on Cyprus, scheduled for July 16-17 in New York, President Ersin Tatar has said.

“We confirmed that we will be ready for the expanded 5+1 meeting in New York on July 16-17. Of course, we consulted with Türkiye on these processes,” Tatar said at a news conference on Tuesday following his meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, and the head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus mission, Colin Stewart.

The TRNC has never abandoned its stance of dialogue, contact, and a constructive approach, he added.

Tatar recalled having some disagreements with Greek Cypriot Administration Leader Nikos Christodoulides during the 5+1 meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, from March 6 to 17, and emphasised that the Greek Cypriot Administration must end the unjust detention of TRNC property owners.

Noting that Cuellar had been reappointed to make progress on six issues in the Geneva talks, he added that the desired progress has not been achieved to date.

He pointed out that dialogue and work with the Greek Cypriot side are continuing through various committees, adding: “Our conditions for moving on to official negotiations between the parties are clear.”

“The policy of ‘sovereign equality and equal international status’ that we have envisioned is important. If progress is made within the framework of direct flights, direct trade, and direct contact, which we have formulated as 3D, then official negotiations can also begin,” he said.