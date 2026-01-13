One of Australia's top writers' festivals was cancelled on Tuesday, after 180 authors boycotted the event, and its director resigned saying she could not be party to silencing a Palestinian author and warned moves to ban protests and slogans after the Bondi Beach mass shooting threatened free speech.

Louise Adler, the director of the festival, said on Tuesday she was quitting her role at the Adelaide Writers' Week in February, following a decision by the festival's board to disinvite a Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah.

The Adelaide Festival board said on Tuesday it would not be culturally sensitive for her to appear at the literary event "so soon after Bondi", and claimed the decision was made "out of respect for a community experiencing the pain from a devastating event".

The novelist and academic Abdel-Fattah said the move to bar her was "a blatant and shameless act of anti-Palestinian racism and censorship".

The festival board on Tuesday apologised to Abdel-Fattah for "how the decision was represented".

"Instead, this decision has created more division and for that we express our sincere apologies," the board said in a statement.