The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman has claimed election victory, a top party official said, after the first polls since a popular 2024 uprising ousted pro-India Sheikh Hasina.

"This victory was expected. It is not surprising that the people of Bangladesh have placed their trust in a party... capable of realising the dreams that our youth envisioned during the uprising," said Salahuddin Ahmed, a leading BNP committee member on Friday.

"This is not a time for celebration, as we will face mounting challenges in building a country free from discrimination."

"There will be no victory rally despite the BNP's sweeping victory," BNP said in a statement. "We will hold special prayers at mosques after Jumma (Friday) prayers across the country."

Local media said coalition led by Jamaat-e-Islami had won 63 seats, a huge leap from its past results but far short of the outright win it had campaigned for.

Related TRT World - India refuses to send poll observers to Bangladesh amid strained ties, triggered by Hasina ouster

US congratulates Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the United States congratulated the party led by Rahman on its "historic victory" in elections, its embassy in Dhaka said.