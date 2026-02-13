ELECTIONS & POLITICS
BNP claims Bangladesh election win as US congratulates party on 'historic' victory
Bangladesh Nationalist Party claims victory in elections with US becoming first country to congratulate people of Bangladesh and party led by Tarique Rahman on its "historic victory."
BNP says it will hold special prayers at mosques after Friday prayers across the country. / Reuters
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman has claimed election victory, a top party official said, after the first polls since a popular 2024 uprising ousted pro-India Sheikh Hasina.

"This victory was expected. It is not surprising that the people of Bangladesh have placed their trust in a party... capable of realising the dreams that our youth envisioned during the uprising," said Salahuddin Ahmed, a leading BNP committee member on Friday.

"This is not a time for celebration, as we will face mounting challenges in building a country free from discrimination."

"There will be no victory rally despite the BNP's sweeping victory," BNP said in a statement. "We will hold special prayers at mosques after Jumma (Friday) prayers across the country."

Local media said coalition led by Jamaat-e-Islami had won 63 seats, a huge leap from its past results but far short of the outright win it had campaigned for.

US congratulates Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the United States congratulated the party led by Rahman on its "historic victory" in elections, its embassy in Dhaka said.

"Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on a successful election and to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Tarique Rahman on your historic victory," the statement read.

"The United States looks forward to working with you to realise shared goals of prosperity and security."

'Ended the nightmare'

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus, who will step down once the new government takes power, has urged all sides to stay calm.

"We may have differences of opinion, but we must remain united in the greater national interest," he said.

The 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner has led Bangladesh since Hasina's rule ended with her ouster in August 2024.

His administration barred her Awami League party from contesting the polls.
Yunus, after casting his vote, said that the country had "ended the nightmare and begun a new dream."

Hasina, 78, sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity, issued a statement from hiding in India, where she called the vote an "illegal and unconstitutional election."

