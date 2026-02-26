A Syrian teenager has been killed in an Israeli air strike in eastern Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal in place since November 2024.

A 17-year-old boy was killed on Thursday evening in the strike that targeted the Masharee Beit Mshik area near Kfar Dan, west of Baalbek, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said.

The fatality came as Israeli warplanes launched a series of air strikes targeting the western Baalbek area in eastern Lebanon, with fighter jets flying at low altitude over the region.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the strikes targeted infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah’s “Radwan Force” in the Baalbek area.

In southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone carried out a strike with a guided missile on the outskirts of Nabatieh al Fawqa.

NNA said the missile hit a wooded area known as Ali al Taher on the northeastern edge of the town in the Nabatieh governorate. Ambulances were dispatched to the site.