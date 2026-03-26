Türkiye said on Thursday it is "closely" monitoring risks in the Black Sea due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, after a US-origin unmanned submarine was found near the coast of Ordu.

“On March 21 2026, an unmanned maritime vehicle of US origin, believed to have drifted ashore due to engine failure off the coast of Unye in (Türkiye's Black Sea city of) Ordu, was safely neutralised by Underwater Defence Command teams," said the National Defence Ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk.

"Risks in the Black Sea caused by unmanned naval and aerial vehicles losing control or mobility, widely used in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, are being closely monitored," Akturk added.

Noting that caution is necessary in this environment, he urged all citizens, especially fishermen and seafarers, to be careful, noting that if a suspicious object or stranded unmanned vehicle is found, authorities should be notified.

Türkiye's Naval Forces Command units continue reconnaissance, surveillance, and patrol activities in the Black Sea 24/7 to protect maritime jurisdiction areas, he stressed, adding that necessary warnings are being issued to relevant parties to ensure navigation safety.

Turkish soldiers located in Baghdad for NATO mission evacuated

Regarding NATO's decision to withdraw the alliance mission from Iraq, in light of recent developments in the region, Akturk said that the evacuation of Turkish Armed Forces personnel has been "successfully" completed.