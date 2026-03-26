Türkiye said on Thursday it is "closely" monitoring risks in the Black Sea due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, after a US-origin unmanned submarine was found near the coast of Ordu.
“On March 21 2026, an unmanned maritime vehicle of US origin, believed to have drifted ashore due to engine failure off the coast of Unye in (Türkiye's Black Sea city of) Ordu, was safely neutralised by Underwater Defence Command teams," said the National Defence Ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk.
"Risks in the Black Sea caused by unmanned naval and aerial vehicles losing control or mobility, widely used in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, are being closely monitored," Akturk added.
Noting that caution is necessary in this environment, he urged all citizens, especially fishermen and seafarers, to be careful, noting that if a suspicious object or stranded unmanned vehicle is found, authorities should be notified.
Türkiye's Naval Forces Command units continue reconnaissance, surveillance, and patrol activities in the Black Sea 24/7 to protect maritime jurisdiction areas, he stressed, adding that necessary warnings are being issued to relevant parties to ensure navigation safety.
Turkish soldiers located in Baghdad for NATO mission evacuated
Regarding NATO's decision to withdraw the alliance mission from Iraq, in light of recent developments in the region, Akturk said that the evacuation of Turkish Armed Forces personnel has been "successfully" completed.
"As part of NATO’s withdrawal plan, our country has also supported the evacuation of personnel from allied nations," he noted, adding that Turkish Armed Forces persist in contributing to establishing peace and keeping the stability across a wide geography.
Israel's violence across region causes heavy price for civilians
Akturk underlined that the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, along with Israel’s ongoing aggression, continues to threaten peace and stability in the Middle East.
He underscored Türkiye's stance, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy based on international law.
“Israel’s attacks targeting infrastructure, civilian facilities and residential areas in Lebanon are causing severe consequences for civilians and constitute violations of international humanitarian law. Its ground operation south of the Litani River and destruction of bridges over the river indicate a potential occupation policy towards Lebanon in the coming period.”
"In addition, Israel’s activities in southern Syria violate the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while increasing illegal settlement activities and violence in the (occupied) West Bank further heighten regional fragility. Establishing lasting peace requires the implementation of a two-state solution and the protection of the fundamental rights of Palestinians. We call on the international community, especially the UN, to take responsibility in preventing growing violations and ensuring the effective implementation of international law," he added.