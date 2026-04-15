The Kremlin's spokesperson has been quoted as saying on Wednesday that the United States had rejected its proposal that Russia take all of Iran's enriched uranium out of the country as a way to help resolve the Middle East conflict.

Russia first proposed last June that it take control of Iran's uranium stock, but no action was taken.

According to news reports, Russia issued the proposal again this week.

"Russia was prepared to accept Iran's enriched uranium on its territory," state news agency RIA said, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Indian television channel India Today.

"This would be a good decision. But unfortunately, the American side rejected this proposal."

Nuclear deal conditional