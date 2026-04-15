WORLD
2 min read
US rejects Russian proposal to take Iran's uranium stockpile: Kremlin
Kremlin says Russia was ready to take Iran’s enriched uranium, calling it a good solution.
US rejects Russian proposal to take Iran's uranium stockpile: Kremlin
Peskov calls it a good solution but says the US rejected the proposal. / Reuters
13 hours ago

The Kremlin's spokesperson has been quoted as saying on Wednesday that the United States had rejected its proposal that Russia take all of Iran's enriched uranium out of the country as a way to help resolve the Middle East conflict.

Russia first proposed last June that it take control of Iran's uranium stock, but no action was taken.

According to news reports, Russia issued the proposal again this week.

"Russia was prepared to accept Iran's enriched uranium on its territory," state news agency RIA said, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Indian television channel India Today.

"This would be a good decision. But unfortunately, the American side rejected this proposal."

Nuclear deal conditional

RECOMMENDED

US news reports have quoted sources as saying that the administration of US President Donald Trump had ruled out the proposal.

For its part, Iran had said any decision would depend on whether it is able to reach an agreement with the US, including on its nuclear programme.

The US has cited Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium - and the possibility it might be able to secure a nuclear weapon - as grounds for its attacks on Iran.

A Russian deputy foreign minister last year suggested Russia was willing to remove the stockpile from Iran and convert it to civilian reactor fuel to help facilitate negotiations.

RelatedTRT World - Iran rejects any limits on enrichment programme: nuclear chief
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Europe weighs NATO 'Plan B' as doubts grow over US commitment
Afghanistan sends over 500 tonnes of aid to Gaza
Türkiye targets AI misinformation with new data push
Israeli high court hears petition seeking removal of far-right minister Ben-Gvir
TRT Humanitarian Film Festival opens submissions for 8th edition
'Not our war': European allies break with Washington over its war on Iran
ICE deported over 442,000 people from US in fiscal year 2025: report
'Not forgotten but abandoned': Sudan war enters its fourth year
Palestinian FM says global mood shifting on Israel, demands 'action, not words'
War's ripple effects could push millions into poverty far beyond Middle East, UNDP warns
Pakistan PM embarks on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye tour to push US-Iran talks forward
Saudi Arabia to inject $3B into Pakistan as UAE debt deadline looms
Trump hints at imminent turning point on Iran, signals ceasefire extension not needed
How did the Lebanon-Israel talks proceed in Washington?
Dozens feared dead as boat carrying 250 Rohingya, Bangladeshi migrants sinks in Andaman Sea