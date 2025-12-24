Türkiye’s exports to Syria rose 54.1 percent year-on-year to more than $3 billion in 2025, driven by improving bilateral ties and political developments in Syria following the overthrow of the Assad regime, Türkiye’s deputy trade minister said.

Ozgur Volkan Agar told Anadolu that Turkish exports to Syria totalled $1.95 billion last year, highlighting the sharp increase in shipments to the neighbouring country.

Agar said Türkiye’s total goods exports reached $270.6 billion in the January-November period, adding that the final figures for the year would be announced at an export evaluation ceremony in January 2026.

The ceremony will be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is expected to outline export targets for the coming year, he said.

Agar said Türkiye posted a foreign trade surplus in services of $122.5 billion on an annualised basis in the January-November period. Total goods and services exports reached $393.1 billion in November.