TÜRKİYE
Türkiye-Syria trade: Turkish exports hit $3B after 54% rise this year
Exports to Syria jump 54% year-on-year as country sees political stabilisation after Assad’s ouster, says Turkish deputy trade minister.
Total goods and services exports reached $393.1 billion in November. / AA
December 24, 2025

Türkiye’s exports to Syria rose 54.1 percent year-on-year to more than $3 billion in 2025, driven by improving bilateral ties and political developments in Syria following the overthrow of the Assad regime, Türkiye’s deputy trade minister said.

Ozgur Volkan Agar told Anadolu that Turkish exports to Syria totalled $1.95 billion last year, highlighting the sharp increase in shipments to the neighbouring country.

Agar said Türkiye’s total goods exports reached $270.6 billion in the January-November period, adding that the final figures for the year would be announced at an export evaluation ceremony in January 2026.

The ceremony will be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is expected to outline export targets for the coming year, he said.

Agar said Türkiye posted a foreign trade surplus in services of $122.5 billion on an annualised basis in the January-November period. Total goods and services exports reached $393.1 billion in November.

“We hope to successfully complete 2026 by exceeding these figures by a wide margin,” he said.

He said Türkiye continued to play a key role in exports to neighbouring countries, noting that trade with Syria has expanded since the Assad regime was overthrown in December last year.

“We recorded an increase of over 54 percent versus previous years, so we can say that, as Syria develops further and strengthens its political stability, the relations between the two countries will be further developed, and we will achieve much better trade figures,” Agar added.

