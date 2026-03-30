Iran carried out at least 5,471 missile and drone attacks targeting US bases and critical sites in seven Arab countries since February 28, according to compiled official data early on Monday.

As US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation continue, numerous critical locations across Gulf countries have been targeted.

According to information compiled from defence ministries and official information centres of the affected countries, the United Arab Emirates was the most impacted.

The UAE defence ministry said its systems intercepted 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,914 drones since the start of the attacks.

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Kuwait said it intercepted 309 ballistic missiles and 616 drones, according to statements from the government’s information centre and the military.

Bahrain’s Defence Force General Command said 174 missiles and 391 drones were neutralised over the same period.