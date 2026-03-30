WAR ON IRAN
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Iran launched over 5,400 missile and drone attacks on US-linked sites across Gulf
Data shows Gulf states intercepted thousands of missiles and drones since February 28 escalation.
Iran launched over 5,400 missile and drone attacks on US-linked sites across Gulf
FILE: Fire and plumes of smoke rises after a drone struck a fuel tank forcing suspension of flights near Dubai International Airport, March 16 2026. / AP
March 30, 2026

Iran carried out at least 5,471 missile and drone attacks targeting US bases and critical sites in seven Arab countries since February 28, according to compiled official data early on Monday.

As US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation continue, numerous critical locations across Gulf countries have been targeted.

According to information compiled from defence ministries and official information centres of the affected countries, the United Arab Emirates was the most impacted.

The UAE defence ministry said its systems intercepted 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,914 drones since the start of the attacks.

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Kuwait said it intercepted 309 ballistic missiles and 616 drones, according to statements from the government’s information centre and the military.

Bahrain’s Defence Force General Command said 174 missiles and 391 drones were neutralised over the same period.

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Qatar’s defence ministry reported 206 ballistic missiles and 93 drone attacks targeting the country.

Jordan’s military said 262 missile and drone attacks have been recorded during the conflict.

Saudi Arabia said at least 52 missiles and 1,006 drones targeted its territory.

Oman said it was targeted by 19 drones.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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