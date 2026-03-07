Iran has launched waves of missile and drone attacks on its Gulf neighbours despite earlier vowing not to carry out attacks on neighbours.

Iranian drone and missile strikes were reported in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE on Saturday.

Iran's judiciary chief said that Tehran would continue targeting regional neighbours, offering its enemies "points used in aggression against our country".

"Evidence from Iran's armed forces shows that the geography of some countries in the region is openly and covertly at the disposal of the enemy," said Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.

"The government and other pillars of the system are in agreement that ‘heavy attacks on these targets will continue," he added.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had earlier apologised for Iran's attacks on its neighbours, promising restraint unless their territory was used to strike Iran.