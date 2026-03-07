WAR ON IRAN
Iran backtracks on pledge to spare Gulf neighbours, launches fresh strikes
Iranian President Pezeshkian had earlier apologised for Iran's attacks on its neighbours, promising restraint unless their territory was used to strike Iran.
Smoke billows from Jebel Ali port after an Iranian attack, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, United Arab Emirates, on March 1, 2026. / Reuters
Iran has launched waves of missile and drone attacks on its Gulf neighbours despite earlier vowing not to carry out attacks on neighbours.

Iranian drone and missile strikes were reported in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE on Saturday.

Iran's judiciary chief said that Tehran would continue targeting regional neighbours, offering its enemies "points used in aggression against our country".

"Evidence from Iran's armed forces shows that the geography of some countries in the region is openly and covertly at the disposal of the enemy," said Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.

"The government and other pillars of the system are in agreement that ‘heavy attacks on these targets will continue," he added.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had earlier apologised for Iran's attacks on its neighbours, promising restraint unless their territory was used to strike Iran.

He, too, however, clarified on X later that facilities in the region used to launch attacks against Iran are considered “legitimate targets” for Iranian defensive operations amid US-Israeli attacks.

The Gulf countries have said their territory has not been used in attacks against Iran, and even before the war began, they had repeatedly said they would not allow such attacks on their neighbour.

Nevertheless, Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that "as long as American bases exist in the region, countries will not see peace".

"All officials and people are united on this principle," he added.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
