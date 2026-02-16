Israel's government has approved a process to register land in the occupied West Bank, drawing condemnation from different nations and critics who labelled it a "mega land grab" that would accelerate annexation of the Palestinian territory.

Israel's foreign ministry said the measure would enable "transparent and thorough clarification of rights to resolve legal disputes" and was needed after unlawful land registration in areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

But Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan criticised the move as illegal under international law.

Ankara strongly condemned Israel's decision, calling it a violation of international law.

Türkiye’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the move aims to impose Israel’s “authority over the occupied West Bank and expand settlement activities."

"This step, which seeks to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land and accelerate Israel's unlawful annexation efforts, constitutes a clear violation of international law and is null and void," the ministry said.

"Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories," the ministry added, saying that the expansionist policies pursued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government undermine peace efforts and damage prospects for a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Egyptian government called it a "dangerous escalation aimed at consolidating Israeli control over the occupied Palestinian territories".

Qatar's foreign ministry condemned the "decision to convert West Bank lands into so-called 'state property'," saying it would "deprive the Palestinian people of their rights".

A ’mega land grab’