With 50 more deaths, the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 1,318, with thousands more wounded, the country’s health ministry said.

In a statement on Wednesday carried by the National News Agency, the ministry said the number of injured has reached 3,935 over the same period.

It added that in the past 24 hours alone, 50 people were killed and 185 others wounded.

Beirut strike