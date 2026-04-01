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Israeli attacks kill 50 more people in Lebanon in past 24 hours: ministry
Officials say the death toll from Israeli aggression since March 2 rises to over 1,300.
Israeli attacks kill 50 more people in Lebanon in past 24 hours: ministry
Lebanese authorities say at least 1,268 people have since been killed and 3,750 have been injured in Israeli attacks. / Reuters
April 1, 2026

With 50 more deaths, the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 1,318, with thousands more wounded, the country’s health ministry said.

In a statement on Wednesday carried by the National News Agency, the ministry said the number of injured has reached 3,935 over the same period.

It added that in the past 24 hours alone, 50 people were killed and 185 others wounded.

Beirut strike

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Meanwhile, the Israeli army has claimed that it had killed Hajj Youssef Ismail Hashem, a commander of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, in a strike in Beirut a day earlier.

Hashem was a commander of Hezbollah’s "Southern Front," army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X.

No response from Hezbollah was immediately available.

Israel has carried out air strikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, following the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, saying the attacks are in response to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli air strike on Feb. 28.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,268 people have since been killed and 3,750 have been injured in Israeli attacks.

RelatedTRT World - Netanyahu says US-Iran deal will not stop Israeli invasion of Lebanon: report
SOURCE:AA
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