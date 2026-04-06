Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for accelerated planning and construction of a new energy system to safeguard the country's energy security, weeks into the Iran war that has triggered global energy shocks.

The leader of the world's second-largest economy also emphasised hydropower development and ecological protection, while urging the safe and orderly expansion of nuclear power, according to state broadcaster CCTV on Monday.

"The Party Central Committee has gained a profound grasp of global energy development trends and made major decisions by advancing the new energy security strategy in depth," he said, referring to the ruling Communist Party's centre of authority.

Xi did not directly mention the war in his remarks cited by CCTV.

The United States and Iran have been weighing a Pakistani-brokered ​plan that could end their five-week-old conflict, even as Tehran pushed back against pressure to swiftly reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Role of coal and greener energy

Analysts have pointed out that China ​is relatively better-⁠positioned to absorb the higher oil prices. Coal accounts for more than half of its energy mix, while it has ample oil stockpiles and imports via the Strait of Hormuz represent only around 5 percent of total energy consumption.