A high-level panel on new Syria’s reconstruction on the second day of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 sparked a candid conversation about the country’s path forward under the new administration, highlighting the optimism of its citizens, but also warning of critical challenges posed by sanctions, foreign interventions, and the lack of international support.

Moderated by Wadah Khanfar, president of Al Sharq Forum and former director general of Al Jazeera, the session titled “Syria: A Reconciled and Rebuilt Country” on Saturday (April 12) featured a high-level panel, including Nuh Yilmaz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye; Geir O Pedersen, UN Special Envoy for Syria; Jeffrey Sachs, President, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

Opening the session, Khanfar underlined Syria's enduring geopolitical significance.

“Strategically, it is a centre of geopolitics. It is part of every conflict the region has ever seen and part of every solution as well,” he said, emphasising that a stable Syria could reignite hope for the broader Middle East.

Reflecting on a recent visit to Damascus, Khanfar spoke of a new sense of optimism. “I have seen the new hope that emerged amongst the people of Syria,” he remarked.

Earlier on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a high-level meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on the sidelines of the Forum, highlighting the growing bilateral ties and Damascus’s key role in regional stability. President Erdogan told his Syrian counterpart that Ankara will continue its diplomatic efforts to lift international sanctions on Syria.

Syria’s new Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani attended the opening day and was scheduled to participate in Saturday’s session, but had to depart late Friday night due to urgent developments, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yilmaz informed the audience.

Yet, the Syrian people remained the central focus of the conversation.

Yilmaz shared new polling data from The Economist, noting a marked shift in Syrian public sentiment. “Seventy percent of Syrians across the country and across sects are optimistic about the future. Eighty percent feel freer than they did under the Assad regime. Eighty percent have a favourable view of President Sharaa,” Yilmaz said.

“So after 14 years, they really think they can achieve something.”

Security dynamics and Israeli airstrikes: A persistent threat

Yilmaz addressed recent reports of Turkish-Israeli “deconfliction talks” in Azerbaijan regarding Syrian airspace, clarifying that these were strictly technical, not diplomatic.

“It’s about the deconfliction mechanism... When you use an airspace, you have to communicate with other actors that are actively using it,” he explained.

However, Khanfar challenged the political implications of continued Israeli strikes in Syria. “By continuing, that means they are delegitimising the current reality and basically putting Syria under heavy pressure,” he argued.

Yilmaz acknowledged the issue, calling Israeli operations “one of the biggest dangers that undermines the political legitimacy” of the new Syrian government. “Israel’s expansion is the biggest threat right now,” he warned, suggesting that chaos on the ground could be exploited to justify Israel’s continued presence in Syria.

Inclusive governance and international response

Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, urged both patience and accountability as Syria attempts a fragile transition under President Sharaa.