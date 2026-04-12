WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US to blockade ships entering or exiting Iranian ports from April 13, CENTCOM says
Blockade to be enforced against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, the command said.
US to blockade ships entering or exiting Iranian ports from April 13, CENTCOM says
US CENTCOM says naval blockade will be enforced against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports. (Photo: FILE/USS Lincoln) / Reuters
6 hours ago

US Central Command has said its forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports from April 13 at 10 am ET (1400 GMT) in accordance with President Donald Trump’s proclamation.

The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Gulf and Gulf of Oman, the command said.

CENTCOM said its forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

It added that additional information will be issued to commercial mariners through a formal notice ahead of the start of the blockade.

Mariners have been advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 while operating in the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's "unyielding" refusal

Earlier, Trump ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in response to what he termed Iran's "unyielding" refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions during peace talks in Islamabad.

RECOMMENDED

“The blockade will begin shortly. Other countries will be involved in this blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this illegal act of extortion,” Trump said on his Truth Social media platform on Sunday.

While acknowledging that the marathon talks in Pakistan had gone "well" and "most points were agreed to”, Trump said Tehran had refused to concede on the issue of its nuclear programme.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of blockading any ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said.

Trump said he had instructed the Navy to interdict any vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

He also said US forces would begin destroying Iranian mines in the strategic waterway, warning that any Iranian who fired at US vessels or commercial shipping “will be blown to hell".

RelatedTRT World - Trump orders US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
No US-Iran deal after 21-hour marathon talks in Pakistan, says Vance
Turkish prosecutor seeks life sentences for Netanyahu, 34 others over Gaza aid flotilla attack
Trump says US in 'deep negotiations' with Iran, but 'no difference' to him if deal isn't reached
Türkiye slams Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan
Here’s what we know so far about US-Iran talks in Islamabad
US, Iranian delegations exchange texts as first round of direct talks concludes in Islamabad
Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amidi as new president
Erdogan, Macron discuss Iran truce, Lebanon, Gaza
Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
US-Iran direct talks begin in Islamabad, first high-level meeting since 1979
Russia and Ukraine exchange 175 prisoners in wartime swap deal
INTERACTIVE: How the war on Iran is reshaping the Middle East and beyond
US agrees to unfreeze Iranian assets to advance Islamabad talks, report says
US drone losses mount against Iran in the Middle East war: report
Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says