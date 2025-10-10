More than two decades later, Congress is on the verge of writing a closing chapter to the invasion of Iraq.

The Senate voted Thursday to repeal the resolution that authorised the 2003 US invasion, following a House vote last month that would return the basic war power to Congress.

The amendment by Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat, and Indiana Senator Todd Young, a Republican, was approved by voice vote on an annual defence authorisation bill that passed the Senate late Thursday, a unanimous endorsement for ending the war that many now view as a mistake.

Iraqi deaths were estimated in the hundreds of thousands, and nearly 5,000 US troops were killed in the war after President George W. Bush’s administration falsely claimed that then-President Saddam Hussein was stockpiling weapons of mass destruction.

“That’s the way the war ends, not with a bang but a whimper,” Kaine said after the vote, which lasted only a few seconds with no debate and no objections. Still, he said, “America is forever changed by those wars, and the Middle East is too.”

Supporters in both the House and Senate say the repeal is crucial to prevent future abuses and to reinforce that Iraq is now a strategic partner of the United States. The House added a similar amendment to its version of the defence measure in September, meaning the repeal is likely to end up in the final bill once the two chambers reconcile the two pieces of legislation. Both bills also repeal the 1991 authorisation that sanctioned the US-led Gulf War.

While Congress appears poised to pass the repeal, it is unclear whether President Donald Trump will support it. During his first term, his administration cited the 2002 Iraq resolution as part of its legal justification for a 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassim Soleimani. It has otherwise been rarely used.

Young said after the vote that he thinks Trump should “take great pride” in signing the bill after campaigning on ending so-called “forever wars,” especially because he would be the first president in recent history to legally end a longstanding war.

He said the vote establishes an important precedent.

“Congress is now very clearly asserting that it is our prerogative and our responsibility not only to authorise but also to bring to an end military conflicts,” Young said.

The bipartisan vote, added to the larger bipartisan defence measure, came amid a bitter partisan standoff over a weeklong government shutdown. Young said the quick vote was an “extraordinary moment” that he hoped would “help some people see that we can still do consequential things in the US Congress.”

The Senate also voted to repeal the 2002 resolution two years ago on a 66-30 vote. While some Republicans privately told Kaine that they were still opposed to the measure, none objected to the unanimous vote on the floor Thursday evening.