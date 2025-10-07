For the first time on record, renewable energies — led by China and India — generated more power than coal, with global solar and wind power output surpassing overall electricity demand this year, according to a new analysis.

Global solar generation grew by a record 31 percent in the first half of the year, while wind generation grew by 7.7 percent, according to the report by the energy think tank Ember, which was released after midnight on Tuesday, London time.

Solar and wind generation combined grew by more than 400 terawatt hours, which was more than the overall global demand increased in the same period, it found.

The findings suggest it is possible for the world to wean off polluting sources of power — even as demand for electricity skyrockets — with continued investment in renewables, including solar, wind, hydropower, bioenergy and geothermal energies.

“That means that they can keep up the pace with growing appetite for electricity worldwide,” said Malgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, senior electricity analyst at Ember and lead author of the study.

At the same time, total fossil fuel generation dropped slightly, by less than a percent.

“The fall overall of fossil may be small, but it is significant,” said Wiatros-Motyka. “This is a turning point when we see emissions plateauing."

The firm analyses monthly data from 88 countries representing the vast majority of electricity demand around the world.

Reasons that demand is increasing include economic growth, electric vehicles and data centres, rising populations in developing countries and the need for more cooling as temperatures rise.

Meeting that demand by burning fossil fuels such as coal and gas for electricity releases planet-warming gases, including carbon dioxide and methane.

This leads to more severe, costly and deadly extreme weather.

Analysing major markets

Ember also dedicated a substantial part of its report to an analysis of China, India, the European Union and the US. Combined, they account for nearly two-thirds of electricity generation and carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector globally.

In the first six months of the year, China added more solar and wind than the rest of the world combined, and its fossil fuel generation fell by two percent, the report said.

India saw record solar and wind growth that outpaced the growth in demand. India's fossil fuel generation also dropped.

In both nations, emissions fell.