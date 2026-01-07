US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday he will meet Danish officials next week but offered no indication that Washington plans to soften President Donald Trump’s stated ambition to gain control of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory and strategic Arctic outpost.

Rubio’s comments come amid heightened anxiety in Copenhagen and across Europe following a US military raid in Caracas that abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, raising fears that Washington could pursue similarly forceful tactics elsewhere.

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that Trump is actively discussing options for acquiring Greenland — including the possible use of military force — despite objections from European allies.

“I’ll be meeting with them next week. We’ll have those conversations then,” Rubio said when asked about Denmark’s offer to engage in talks over Greenland. Pressed on whether Trump still intends to buy the island, Rubio said the idea has “always been the president’s intent.”

“If the president identifies a threat to the national security of the United States, every president retains the option to address it through military means,” Rubio said, adding that diplomacy remains Washington’s preferred route.

EU objections and warnings

Trump, who first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland in 2019, argues the island is vital to US military strategy and has accused Denmark of failing to adequately secure it.