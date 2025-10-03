Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Thursday that the world is entering a “polycentric era” where no single power can dictate rules, warning Europe against militarisation, expressing conditional support for US President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposals and placing responsibility for continuation of the Ukraine war on Western states.

“Discussions at the Valdai forum provide an opportunity to objectively and comprehensively assess the situation around the world,” he said, adding that multipolarity is “a qualitatively new phenomenon” that creates both opportunities and risks.

“No one is ready to play by rules set by one person somewhere far away,” he argued.

Multipolar world and global governance

Putin argued that a multipolar world is more democratic, since it allows “a large number of political and economic players” to influence outcomes.

“Perhaps never before on the global stage have there been so many countries influencing or seeking to influence the most important regional and global processes,” he said.

Putin insisted that solutions in this environment must rest on broad consensus.

“Any solutions are possible only on the basis of agreements that satisfy all interested parties or the overwhelming majority. Otherwise, there will be no viable solution at all,” he said.

He added that Western-led institutions had “lost their meaning” by straying from their original mandates and turning into “platforms for political lectures.”

The Russian leader praised organisations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, saying they reflect genuine consensus and balance among members.

“They aren’t against anyone, they’re for themselves,” he said, contrasting this with what he described as the “hegemonic” tendencies of the West.

Europe, NATO and security

Putin devoted significant attention to Europe, portraying it as a continent whose elites manufacture threats from Russia to cover up domestic crises.

He said European leaders are “inflating the image of an enemy” while their own citizens face rising debts, migration challenges and “a growing crisis of social security systems.”

“Most people in Europe cannot comprehend why they are so afraid of Russia that, to confront it, they must tighten their belts ever tighter and forget about their own interests,” he said.

He dismissed claims of Russian plans to attack NATO as “nonsense” and “impossible to believe.”

Warning of military buildups, Putin said: “We’re closely monitoring the growing militarisation of Europe. Russia’s response will not be long in coming. The response to these threats, to put it mildly, will be very convincing.”

He stressed that Russia had “never initiated a military confrontation,” but history shows that “weakness is unacceptable, because it creates the illusion that any issue with us can be resolved by force.”

Ukraine conflict

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Putin called it “a Ukrainian tragedy…painful for Ukrainians and Russians, for all of us.”

He repeated Moscow’s argument that Western countries had long used Ukraine as a tool “to expand their zone of control” and said Kiev had been turned into “expendable material.”

He said the conflict could have been avoided if earlier US administrations had taken a different approach and if NATO had not advanced toward Russia’s borders.