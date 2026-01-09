Rescue workers searched on Friday for dozens of people feared buried under a mountain of garbage that collapsed at a landfill in the central Philippines, killing at least one.

Dozens of sanitation workers were buried when the towering pile of refuse toppled onto them on Thursday at Binaliw Landfill, a privately operated facility in Cebu City.

"It must be four storeys high," Jason Morata, a city assistant public information officer, said of the trash mountain.

At least 12 employees were pulled alive from the garbage and hospitalised, according to a statement on the official Facebook page of city mayor Nestor Archival.

Rescue workers were "fully engaged in search and retrieval efforts to locate the remaining missing persons", he said.

Aerial photos released by police showed what appeared to be multiple structures crushed under the weight of the garbage.

City information officer Morata said the buildings had housed "company offices, HR, admin, maintenance staff" for a private firm that ran the site.

"We're considering several factors. If you remember, Cebu was struck by two typhoons in the latter part of 2025... and also an earthquake," said Morata.