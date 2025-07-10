United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer met French President Emmanuel Macron at Downing Street to discuss migration policy and Middle East stability as part of the Franco-British Summit.

The two leaders on Thursday are reportedly exploring a possible agreement under which the UK would return some migrants who cross the English Channel in small boats back to France.

In exchange, France could send asylum seekers to the UK, particularly those with family connections in Britain.

The so-called “one in, one out” deal has not yet been confirmed.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Macron said the two leaders would also address the Middle East.

"We have wars and destabilisation at the moment, hence why it is important to come together," he told reporters. “By getting Iran to agree to a nuclear deal, we can have security throughout the region. So we need to sit to ensure the sovereignty and the security of all our countries."

Restricting entry points into Europe, Macron said the UK and France are entering a new chapter of cooperation, including deeper economic integration and joint action on irregular migration.

Long-term solutions

Addressing Channel crossings, he said poverty is a key driver and that migrants are being exploited by criminal networks.