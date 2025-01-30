Despite Germany’s continued crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism, thousands gathered in Kreuzberg last week for a 'Victory March' following the ceasefire agreement, chanting “Freedom for Palestine” and carrying signs that read, “Ceasefire is just the beginning.”

While resistance can arise in the streets, it can also find its place on gallery walls. Last summer, while bombs fell on Gaza, an exhibition in Frankfurt served as a window to the horrors of war in Palestine. As part of Germany’s Palestinian Culture Festival, a series of photographs captured by Palestinian journalists bore witness to the very real humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the resilience of its people.

One image stood out. Taken by Mahmoud Abu Hamda in Gaza in April 2024: a young girl kneading bread amidst the ruins of the Nuseirat refugee camp, smoke from bombings still wafting in the air.

Upon seeing the striking image, a Spanish boy was so overcome with emotion that he returned to the exhibition to donate his savings in coins to help Palestinians, after his mother explained the hardships children in Gaza endure.

The exhibition, Through My Eyes, travelled across much of Europe last year as part of an awareness-raising initiative by PALI Think Hub, a human rights advocacy group.

The NGO was launched by Emma Lo, an Italian-American expert in international law based in Switzerland, and Lise, a French-Palestinian graduate in International Relations based in Germany. Their mission: to expose the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and restore the human stories often lost behind media statistics and military reports.

"Through My Eyes often confronts people with the harsh realities of life under occupation and genocide in Gaza—many for the first time. Rather than simply walking away, we see them pause, reflect, ask questions, and even return with friends to continue the conversation,” says Lo.

“We want people to feel, not just see”

“Fostering connection is at the heart of our exhibitions,” she explains. “We aim to humanise Palestinian experiences, to move beyond abstract debates and into something deeply personal. People act when they relate.”

Emma’s empathy for the oppressed was shaped early on. Aged 10, she read The Diary of Anne Frank and was struck by the young girl’s ability to document the horrors of Nazism with a voice so close to her own.

“At the time, I was drawn to biographies of people who had shaped history, but Anne’s story stood out because it was told through the voice of a girl similar in age, with an innocent and relatable perspective,” she told TRT World. Anne Frank was a German-Jewish girl who, during World War II, hid with her family in German-occupied Amsterdam to escape Nazi persecution.

She kept a diary during the 25 months her family spent in hiding, documenting her life in vivid detail. Anne died in 1945 in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. But her diary would go on to become one of the most influential books in the world.

For Lo, Anne’s story is painfully relevant today, echoing the suffering in Gaza. “Anne dreamed of becoming a journalist. If she were alive now, she would be writing about the genocide in Gaza.”