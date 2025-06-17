WORLD
'Iran can never have a nuclear weapon': G7
G7 leaders say in a statement that they reiterate their support for the security of Israel.
G7 leaders say they will remain “vigilant” to the implications for international energy market. / Reuters
June 17, 2025

Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations said, as tensions in the Middle East continued to rise.

“Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror,” the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US said in a joint statement on Monday.

“We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” they added.

Reiterating their commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East, they said: “In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel.”

They also affirmed the importance of the protection of civilians.

“We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza,” they said.

The leaders said they will remain “vigilant” to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate to safeguard market stability.

US President Donald Trump will return to Washington, DC later Monday, ending his participation in the G7 summit due to tensions in the Middle East.

“I have to be back early for obvious reasons,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Trump urged civilians to evacuate Tehran “immediately” amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!

“Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he said on his Truth Social platform.

Tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated air strikes and drone attacks on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

