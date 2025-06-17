Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations said, as tensions in the Middle East continued to rise.

“Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror,” the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US said in a joint statement on Monday.

“We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” they added.

Reiterating their commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East, they said: “In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel.”

They also affirmed the importance of the protection of civilians.

“We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza,” they said.

The leaders said they will remain “vigilant” to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate to safeguard market stability.