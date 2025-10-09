After decades of authoritarian rule and civil war, Syria held its first post-Assad elections on October 5, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s transition from autocracy to a fledgling democracy.

The Syrian Transitional Government under President Ahmed al Sharaa opted for indirect elections in view of incomplete voter registries and millions lacking proper ID documents.

About 6,000 members of electoral colleges across Syria voted for 1,578 pre-approved candidates for nearly two-thirds of the 210-member parliament. In the subsequent phase of the election, al Sharaa will directly appoint the remaining one-third of parliamentarians.

The main task of the newly elected People’s Assembly is drafting a new constitution by 2028, an exercise meant to set the stage for direct elections and a renewed social contract in the war-ravaged country.

Analysts say the elections should be considered a “significant achievement” for Syria despite their indirect nature, as the country tries to break free from the dark legacy of authoritarianism under the Baathist regime.

“The political transition in Syria reached a new milestone with the parliamentary elections,” Recep T Teke, a Levant Studies expert at the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), tells TRT World.

“For the first time in decades, Syrians now have a political platform through which they can channel their grievances and demands to the governing authorities,” he says, adding that the polls mark a meaningful step towards rebuilding participatory politics.

He says the transitional government has a clear interest in ensuring the effective functioning of the new assembly, as its own legitimacy depends heavily on the success and credibility of parliamentary processes.

“A government seeking both international recognition and domestic legitimacy will be compelled to empower the People’s Assembly, allowing it to play a substantive role in shaping the country’s political future,” he says.

Yet challenges remain for the new parliament, ranging from reconciling a deeply fragmented society to cementing international support.

For example, Syria’s deeply diverse demographic landscape poses “inherent challenges”.

Reconciling the interests of many divergent interest groups will be critical to creating a framework that fosters unity rather than division, he says.

Al Sharaa’s transitional government has been operating under a temporary constitutional declaration that covers a five-year transition period since opposition forces toppled the decades-old Assad regime in December 2024 in a lightning-quick offensive.

He says drafting a new constitution to permanently define the country’s political system will be an “immensely complex and delicate task”.

This is because the country’s ethnic, religious, and sectarian make-up, consisting of sizeable pockets of Kurd, Druze, and Alawite populations, presents a formidable obstacle to consensus-building.

The indefinite postponement of polls in regions like the SDF-controlled northeast and Druze-controlled Sweida further complicates this task.

He warns that the exclusion of these areas from the polling exercise could possibly lead to instability and even outright rejection of the constitutional outcome by some communities.

Teke says Al Sharaa, while directly appointing 70 members to the parliament, is likely to prioritise representatives from those areas where elections were postponed.

“Al Sharaa is expected to use this prerogative to bolster the assembly’s legitimacy by selecting representatives from the excluded areas,” he says.

Unity through diplomacy

The Assad era was marked by widespread atrocities – war crimes, enforced disappearances, and torture – that left deep scars on Syrian society.

Sham elections would take place every four years under Assad’s rule, as the Baath Party always dominated the parliament , with two-thirds of total seats set aside for party loyalists.

The rubber-stamp parliament from the Baathist reign was sent packing when the opposition forces toppled the Assad regime last year.

Highlighting Al Sharaa’s engagement with Kurdish and Druze leaders since coming to power late last year, Teke says the Syrian government remains committed to restoring political unity through diplomacy.