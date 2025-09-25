US
2 min read
Trump claims 'triple sabotage' at UN, says Secret Service to investigate
US president cites escalator stoppage, teleprompter failure and sound issues during General Assembly visit.
Trump claims 'triple sabotage' at UN, says Secret Service to investigate
President Donald Trump holds hands with first lady Melania Trump as they walk on the South Lawn upon their arrival to the White House, in Washington / AP
September 25, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he was the victim of "three very sinister events" during his visit to the United Nations, and claimed the Secret Service would look into the matter.

Trump attended the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, where he delivered a speech criticising the institution for "squandering its potential" and chastising US allies in Europe over their handling of the war in Ukraine and immigration.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he was in a sour mood at the UN because of what he called "triple sabotage."

First, he pointed to an escalator stoppage while he and his entourage were on it, describing it as "absolutely sabotage."

Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesperson, said a videographer from the US delegation who ran ahead of Trump may have "inadvertently" triggered a safety mechanism at the top of the escalator.

"The people that did it should be arrested," Trump wrote.

Second, Trump said his teleprompter went "stone cold dark" during his address.

A UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House itself operated the teleprompter for Trump’s speech.

RECOMMENDED

Third, Trump said the sound system was off as he spoke, claiming that only those with interpreters in earpieces could hear his remarks.

He said his wife, Melania Trump, told him she could not hear what he was saying.

"This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage," Trump said, urging the UN to preserve its security tapes from the escalator incident as the Secret Service would be investigating.

RelatedTRT World - Trump's videographer may have triggered escalator stop — UN

‘Detailed explanation’

The UN did not immediately comment on Trump’s claims of sound failure or his suggestion of a wider conspiracy.

Mike Waltz, the newly installed US ambassador, said on X that he had formally demanded the "complete results" of the UN's probe of the escalator incident, as well as a "detailed explanation of the teleprompter failure's root cause, along with immediate plans to implement robust preventive measures."

"The United States will not tolerate threats to our security or dignity at international forums. We expect swift cooperation and decisive action," Waltz added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates