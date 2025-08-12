TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Kavelashvili pledge joint push for regional peace
Turkish President Erdogan and his Georgian counterpart Kavelashvili hold bilateral talks and agree to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion.
Erdogan and Georgian President Kavelashvili hold a joint press conference at Türkiye’s Presidential Complex in Ankara on August 12, 2025. / AA
August 12, 2025

Ankara and Tbilisi have vowed to intensify cooperation for peace in the Black Sea and Caucasus, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Kavelashvili in the Turkish capital.

During a joint press conference, Erdogan said on Tuesday the two countries have been working “shoulder to shoulder” to promote peace amid ongoing conflicts, citing the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

President Erdogan also expressed hope that their strategic partnership would deepen further with public backing.

Erdogan stressed the strategic importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, calling it “the backbone of the Middle Corridor,” and noted its significance as it begins operating at full capacity.

He said that the bilateral trade volume has surpassed $3 billion in recent years, adding: “We are steadily moving toward our new goal of $5 billion.”

Kavelashvili praised Türkiye’s “pivotal role” in regional stability and reaffirmed Georgia’s support for the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, calling Ankara’s backing of Georgia’s territorial integrity “crucial.”

The Georgian president’s two-day visit includes bilateral talks, a joint press briefing, and an official dinner hosted by Erdogan.

