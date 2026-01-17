The Trump administration has launched an investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on allegations that they conspired to impede Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration raids.

The Justice Department issued subpoenas for Walz and Frey as part of an investigation on Friday, accusing the two Democratic leaders of hindering federal law enforcement officers’ abilities to conduct immigration crackdowns in the state.

The subpoenas escalate an increasingly bitter political battle between the Trump administration and Democratic leaders in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of Renee Good, an American, by an immigration officer last week in Minneapolis.

That shooting happened amid a surge of federal immigration officers deployed to the state by President Donald Trump.

Nearly 3,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers have been sent to Minneapolis and St. Paul, commonly known as the Twin Cities, to arrest those living in the US illegally.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has classified the operation as the largest of its kind in American history.

Federal agents are also probing allegations of welfare fraud, after a multibillion-dollar child daycare scam was uncovered during an investigation into Minnesota's use of federal aid, which subsequently prompted federal agencies to cut and suspend hundreds of millions of dollars in funds to the state until the agencies receiving the aid show proper compliance.

The announcement of the investigation into Walz and Frey comes amid the firestorm of the daycare scandal.