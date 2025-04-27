Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that just as Daesh was removed from the system in Syria, the PKK terrorist organisation will also eventually be removed. He explained that the PKK could leave voluntarily, through peace and reconciliation, or in some other way.

Fidan made these remarks during a joint press conference in Doha on Sunday with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani.

Recalling that Türkiye does not accept any attempts that target Syria’s territorial integrity or undermine its sovereignty, Fidan emphasised that no initiative allowing the carrying of weapons outside the central authority in Syria would be accepted either.

Fidan stated that Ankara wants to see an environment in which the constitution and governance to be prepared in Syria would provide equal opportunities for all groups in the country, and noted that positive steps have already been taken in this regard.

Addressing the difficult situation in the country, Fidan said that discussions with Qatar and other regional countries had focused on what could be done in areas such as development, economy, and sanctions.

Fidan reiterated that Türkiye will continue to stand against groups that seek to exploit the situation in Syria to achieve their goals, especially those that seek to harm Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"We are waiting for the agreement signed between the YPG and the Syrian government in recent months to be implemented. Our sensitivity on this issue is clear," said Fidan. He also called on the PKK terrorist organisation to respond positively to the calls, lay down its arms, and stop obstructing the return to normalcy in the region.

Fidan emphasised that the region has been struggling with war, turmoil, occupation, bloodshed, and tears for years, and that in modern times, there is a need to break free from these challenges and build a prosperous, secure, respectful, and free system.

Humanitarian tragedy in Gaza

Highlighting that the first item on the agenda of the meetings, as usual, was Gaza due to the “burden of the humanitarian tragedy," Fidan said: "While Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians, it is also killing international law and humanity's conscience. Humanitarian aid has not been sent to Gaza for nearly two months. The humanitarian tragedy is unfolding right before the eyes of the entire global public."

Fidan said that the Palestinian side has shown its readiness for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, and emphasised that at this point it is essential to pressure Israel into peace.

"The international community must take responsibility at this juncture. I would like to thank Qatar for its efforts in this regard," he added. "We will continue our efforts for the peaceful, secure, and prosperous coexistence of the Palestinian and Israeli peoples based on a two-state solution. We will, God willing, continue to support Palestine's just cause with all our strength,” he said.