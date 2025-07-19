The United States has revoked the visa of Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, accusing him of leading a political campaign against former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The decision came just hours after Moraes imposed strict measures against Bolsonaro, including an electronic ankle bracelet, a nighttime curfew, and a ban on social media use, amid ongoing coup-related charges.

"Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil's shores to target Americans," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio added that visa restrictions would also apply to other justices who sided with Moraes, as well as their immediate family members.

Moraes has long been at odds with Bolsonaro, a staunch ally of former US president Donald Trump.

Both Bolsonaro and Trump have claimed they are targets of politically motivated investigations.