US President Donald Trump has warned that the release of investigative files linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein could unfairly damage the reputations of people who had only incidental contact with him.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday, Trump said individuals who "innocently met" Epstein years ago risk being harmed by the disclosure of photographs and documents.

"You probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago, many years ago, and they’re highly respected bankers and lawyers and others," Trump said.

"But they’re in a picture with him because he was at a party and you ruin a reputation of somebody," he added.

Trump said he did not welcome the release of images showing former president Bill Clinton and others with Epstein, calling it "a terrible thing."

"I like Bill Clinton. I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I hate to see photos come out of him," Trump said.

"Bill Clinton’s a big boy, he can handle it."

Epstein, a convicted sex offender and well-connected financier, died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, in what authorities ruled a suicide.

Criticise slow release

Trump’s comments came as victims and lawmakers criticised the administration over the slow release and heavy redaction of records tied to investigations into Epstein’s crimes.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), passed almost unanimously by Congress and signed into law by Trump, required the full release of Epstein-related files by Friday last week.

However, the Justice Department has so far released only one batch of documents.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the delay was due to the need to redact identifying details of more than 1,000 victims.

In a statement cited by US media, a group of Epstein victims said only a "fraction" of the files had been released and described the material as "riddled with abnormal and extreme redactions with no explanation."