Two Palestinians killed, others wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
Attacks occurred in areas outside Israeli military occupation under truce deal.
Despite the truce, Israeli shelling and gunfire have killed 612 Palestinians and wounded 1,640, Gaza’s Health Ministry says. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Two Palestinians were killed and five others injured Saturday in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza, despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 10, 2025.

An elderly Palestinian man was killed when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu.

Shortly before that, a 46-year-old Palestinian man was killed in an Israeli strike targeting the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the same sources said.

Medical sources also reported that a 23-year-old Palestinian woman was shot in the neck by fire from an Israeli drone in the Shejaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

Earlier, three Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire east of Omar al-Mukhtar Street in Shejaiya, with one reported in serious condition, according to medical sources.

In northern Gaza, another Palestinian was wounded in the chest and hand by Israeli gunfire in Jabalia al-Balad, the sources added.

The attacks took place in areas outside Israeli military occupation and deployment as outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

A US-backed ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October 10, halting Israel’s two-year offensive that has killed more than 72,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

Despite the truce, Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations through shelling and gunfire, killing 612 Palestinians and injuring 1,640 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
