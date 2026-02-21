Two Palestinians were killed and five others injured Saturday in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza, despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 10, 2025.

An elderly Palestinian man was killed when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu.

Shortly before that, a 46-year-old Palestinian man was killed in an Israeli strike targeting the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the same sources said.

Medical sources also reported that a 23-year-old Palestinian woman was shot in the neck by fire from an Israeli drone in the Shejaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

Earlier, three Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire east of Omar al-Mukhtar Street in Shejaiya, with one reported in serious condition, according to medical sources.