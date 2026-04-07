The Kremlin said on Tuesday there were a huge number of requests for Russian energy from a range of different places amid a grave global energy crisis that was shaking the foundations of the oil and gas markets.

The US and Israeli war against Iran has triggered an energy crisis for the global economy by trapping a large volume of oil in the Gulf due to Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most vessels.

The crisis comes just as European consumers were trying to end their reliance on Russian energy to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, and as Russia itself looks set to cut its output in the wake of Ukrainian attacks on its oil infrastructure.

President Vladimir Putin has suggested switching supplies more swiftly away from European customers if they do not want Russian energy.

"Now that the world has confidently embarked on the path of a rather serious economic and energy crisis, which is growing day by day, the market and market conditions in the field of energy and energy resources have completely changed," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are a huge number of requests for the purchase of our energy resources from alternative sources. We are negotiating, we are negotiating in such a way that this situation best suits our interests."

Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, produces around 10 million barrels of crude per day and about half are exported. Russia holds the world's largest natural gas reserves.

Still, Russia may in fact have to reduce oil production because Ukrainian strikes on ports, pipelines and refineries have cut export capability by 1 million barrels per day, or a fifth of total capacity, Reuters reported last week.