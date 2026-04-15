US Vice President JD Vance has defended Trump administration's Gaza policy, blamed former Biden administration for 'catastrophe' in besieged Palestinian enclave and recognised that "young voters do not love the policy we have in the Middle East."

Vice, who was speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia late on Tuesday, was interrupted about 10 minutes into the event, when an audience member shouted "Jesus Christ does not support genocide!" Another participant yelled: "You’re killing children! You’re bombing children!", highlighting anger in the US over the country's pro-Israel policy.

"I certainly think the answer is yes, and I agree Jesus Christ does not. I agree. Jesus Christ certainly does not support genocide. Whoever yelled that out from the dark ... He certainly does not. I think that's pretty easy. I think that's a pretty easy principle," Vance replied.

The audience responded with "boos" as Vance attempted to continue his remarks, at one point asking the person to allow him to finish before responding.

"To respond to this guy here. I believe he said, 'the (Trump) administration supports a genocide in Gaza.' And here's my response to that, when we came in, the humanitarian situation in Gaza was an absolute catastrophe. You know, who's the person who got a peace agreement in Gaza? Donald J. Trump! Vance argued.

"So, if you want to complain about what happened in Gaza, so if you want, sir, to complain about what happened in Gaza, why don't you complain about Joe Biden and the last administration? We're the administration that solved that problem."

The US has long been criticised for providing monetary and military support to Israel in its genocide in Gaza, where more than 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 7, 2023.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

A ceasefire was reached in October 2025, but Israeli violations have been frequent. Tel Aviv has killed over 760 Palestinians, wounded another 2100 and reportedly breached the truce over 2400 times.

A significant portion of Gaza remains under Israeli occupation, while 90 percent of its infrastructure has destroyed by Israeli bombardment with UN estimates placing reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.



Several American lawmakers have demanded the US government to stop supplying weapons to Israel and being complicit in Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Since October 2023, the US government has allocated billions in aid and arms transfers to Israel. Washington usually allocates $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its long-standing ally Israel.