WAR ON IRAN
Iran attacks Azerbaijan, Baku says it has right to retaliate
Azerbaijan condemns Iranian drone attacks near Nakhchivan airport, injuring civilians and escalating regional tensions.
Azerbaijan strongly condemned the Iranian attacks as a violation of international law. [File photo] / AA
8 hours ago

Drones launched from Iran struck the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan on Thursday, triggering fires near Nakhchivan International Airport.

Video footage captured thick black smoke rising close to the airport, located about 10 kilometres from the Iranian border.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that drone attacks from Iran’s territory hit around noon on Thursday, with one strike targeting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Airport terminal and another near a school building in the village of Shekarabad.

“We strongly condemn these drone attacks carried out from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and the injury of two civilians,” the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Baku called the attacks a violation of international law that escalates regional tensions, demanding immediate explanations and preventive measures from Iran.

“We demand that the Islamic Republic of Iran clarify the above issue within a short period of time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary and urgent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future,” the statement said.

Baku reserves right to respond

The Azerbaijani government warned that it reserves the right to respond with appropriate measures if such attacks occur again.

Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilu, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

“A strong protest will be expressed to the Iranian side and a corresponding protest note will be presented,” the ministry said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
