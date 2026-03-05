Drones launched from Iran struck the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan on Thursday, triggering fires near Nakhchivan International Airport.

Video footage captured thick black smoke rising close to the airport, located about 10 kilometres from the Iranian border.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that drone attacks from Iran’s territory hit around noon on Thursday, with one strike targeting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Airport terminal and another near a school building in the village of Shekarabad.

“We strongly condemn these drone attacks carried out from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and the injury of two civilians,” the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Baku called the attacks a violation of international law that escalates regional tensions, demanding immediate explanations and preventive measures from Iran.