US President Donald Trump called on ally Israel not to strike Iran's nuclear sites, saying a deal remained close if Tehran compromises.

Trump on Thursday acknowledged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considering a strike, which he said could spark a "massive conflict" – leading to a US decision to draw down embassy staff in the region.

"We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement," Trump told reporters.

Asked about his discussions with Netanyahu, Trump said: "I don't want them going in, because I think it would blow it."

Trump quickly added: "Might help it actually, but it also could blow it."