US President Donald Trump has said that American forces completed "very successful" air strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites amid fears of a wider conflagration in the region.

Trump said a "full payload of" bombs was dropped on the "primary" Iranian nuclear site at Fordow, and additional strikes were conducted at the facilities at Natanz and Isfahan. All American warplanes departed Iranian airspace, he said.

Trump's announcement came just two days after he said he would decide "within two weeks" whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.

Earlier on Saturday, there were reports that US B-2 bombers, which carry so-called "bunker buster" bombs, were headed out of the United States.

Trump did not say what kind of US planes or munitions were involved.

"All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this," Trump said on social media.

"NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."