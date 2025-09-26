US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that other former officials could be prosecuted after ex-FBI Director James Comey was indicted.

Trump accused Biden administration officials of having "weaponised the Justice Department", saying he hopes that others are brought up on charges.

"It's not a list, but I think there will be others," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a golf tournament in New York.

"These were corrupt, radical left Democrats. James Comey essentially was a Democrat. He was worse than a Democrat. I would say the Democrats are better than Comey, but there will be others. Look, that's my opinion."

Comey was indicted on Thursday on allegations of obstruction and making a false statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020.

The charges relate to Comey's testimony about Russian interference during the 2016 US presidential election, in which Trump won his first term in office.

Comey asserts innocence, says: 'Let's have a trial'

The indictment came just days after Trump issued a public demand for the Justice Department to act "now" to bring charges against Comey and others of his political foes.