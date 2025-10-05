AMERICAS
2 min read
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
At least 21 have been killed in the strikes so far, according to US officials.
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Trump boasted that his policy was working and that military action could be expanded to land routes. / Reuters
October 5, 2025

US forces hit another vessel allegedly carrying illegal drugs off the coast of Venezuela on Saturday evening, US President Donald Trump said, adding that the US would also start looking at drug trafficking occurring on land.

Trump made the comment on Sunday during a speech at Naval Station Norfolk, next to the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.

It was not immediately clear if he was referencing a strike announced Friday by US War Secretary (Defense Secretary) Pete Hegseth.

"In recent weeks, the Navy has supported our mission to blow the cartel terrorists the hell out of the water ... we did another one last night. Now we just can't find any," Trump said.

At least 21 people have been killed in the strikes so far, according to US officials.

The White House says the strikes, which have blown up at least four boats so far, are stopping drugs from reaching the United States.

RelatedTRT World - US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
RECOMMENDED

Military action on land?

Trump boasted that his policy was working and that military action could be expanded to land routes.

"They're not coming in by sea anymore, so now we'll have to start looking about the land, because they'll be forced to go by land. And let me tell you right now, that's not going to work out well for them either."

Trump referred to another deadly strike taking place "last night."

However, the last one announced by the Pentagon was on Friday, when officials said they killed four unidentified people accused of being "narco-terrorists" on a small boat off Venezuela.

Democrats and many legal experts question the legality of using lethal force in foreign or international waters against suspects who have not been intercepted or questioned.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG