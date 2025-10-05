US forces hit another vessel allegedly carrying illegal drugs off the coast of Venezuela on Saturday evening, US President Donald Trump said, adding that the US would also start looking at drug trafficking occurring on land.

Trump made the comment on Sunday during a speech at Naval Station Norfolk, next to the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.

It was not immediately clear if he was referencing a strike announced Friday by US War Secretary (Defense Secretary) Pete Hegseth.

"In recent weeks, the Navy has supported our mission to blow the cartel terrorists the hell out of the water ... we did another one last night. Now we just can't find any," Trump said.

At least 21 people have been killed in the strikes so far, according to US officials.

The White House says the strikes, which have blown up at least four boats so far, are stopping drugs from reaching the United States.