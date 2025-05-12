More than 30 former members of the UK’s Special Forces have come forward with eyewitness accounts of alleged war crimes committed during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, including the execution of civilians, detainees, and even children.

Speaking to the BBC’s Panorama in a report aired Monday, the veterans described how members from the Special Air Service (SAS) and Special Boat Service (SBS) would routinely kill unarmed individuals, often while handcuffed or asleep.

“They handcuffed a young boy and shot him,” one former SAS soldier, who served in Afghanistan, recalled. “He was clearly a child, not even close to fighting age.”

Another veteran said that killing detainees "became routine." He added: “They’d search someone, handcuff them, then shoot them,” and later cut off the handcuffs and "plant a pistol" on the body.

The allegations span more than a decade — far longer than the current three-year period under investigation by a public inquiry.

For the first time, the Royal Navy’s SBS is also accused of executing unarmed and wounded people.

There were lots of psychotic murderers'

A former SBS soldier described the actions of some troops as "barbaric". “I saw the quietest guys switch, show serious psychopathic traits. They were lawless. They felt untouchable.”

The soldiers claim that civilians and suspects were often killed even when there was no threat.

“If a target had popped up on the list two or three times before, then we’d go in with the intention of killing them,” one SAS veteran said. “Often the squadron would just go and kill all the men they found there.”

Another SAS witness said the killing “could become an addictive thing to do” and called some comrades “psychotic murderers.”

“They’d go in and shoot everyone sleeping there, on entry. It’s not justified, killing people in their sleep.”

Eyewitnesses also say soldiers used “drop weapons” to fake scenes and cover up unlawful killings.

“There was a fake grenade they'd take with them onto target,” one said. Others described carrying AK-47s to plant by bodies.