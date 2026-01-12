AMERICAS
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Exxon CEO Darren Woods says the Venezuelan market is "uninvestable" in its current state.
Exxon CEO Darren Woods told Trump that the Venezuelan market is "uninvestable" in its current state. / Reuters
January 12, 2026

US President Donald Trump said that he might block ExxonMobil from investing in Venezuela after the oil major's CEO called the country "uninvestable" during a White House meeting last week.

"I didn't like Exxon's response," Trump said to reporters on Sunday on Air Force One as he departed West Palm Beach, Florida. "They're playing too cute."

Exxon CEO Darren Woods told Trump that the Venezuelan market is "uninvestable" in its current state.

"We've had our assets seized there twice, and so you can imagine to re-enter a third time would require some pretty significant changes from what we've historically seen here," Woods told Trump at the White House.

"If we look at the legal and commercial constructs and frameworks in place today in Venezuela today, it's uninvestable."

