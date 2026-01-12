US President Donald Trump said that he might block ExxonMobil from investing in Venezuela after the oil major's CEO called the country "uninvestable" during a White House meeting last week.

"I didn't like Exxon's response," Trump said to reporters on Sunday on Air Force One as he departed West Palm Beach, Florida. "They're playing too cute."

Exxon CEO Darren Woods told Trump that the Venezuelan market is "uninvestable" in its current state.