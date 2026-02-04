Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has said that Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty are “non-negotiable.”

In a statement published on social media on Tuesday, he said that a participatory system, fair representation for all groups and a democratic Syria would be “the region’s insurance.”

According to Kurtulmus,Türkiye is closely following and appreciating the steps taken in Syria’s integration process.

He added that full adherence to the memorandum signed between the Syrian government and the YPG terrorist group on March 10 2025 and to the provisions of the January 30 agreement would bring peace to Syria and stability to the region.

“As commitments are implemented, real peace will be achieved," he said.