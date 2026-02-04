TÜRKİYE
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
'As commitments are implemented, real peace will be achieved,' says Numan Kurtulmus.
In a statement, Kurtulmus said that Türkiye is closely following and appreciating the steps taken in Syria’s integration process [FILE]. / AA
February 4, 2026

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has said that Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty are “non-negotiable.”

In a statement published on social media on Tuesday, he said that a participatory system, fair representation for all groups and a democratic Syria would be “the region’s insurance.”

According to Kurtulmus,Türkiye is closely following and appreciating the steps taken in Syria’s integration process.

He added that full adherence to the memorandum signed between the Syrian government and the YPG terrorist group on March 10 2025 and to the provisions of the January 30 agreement would bring peace to Syria and stability to the region.

“As commitments are implemented, real peace will be achieved," he said.

Calling the deal’s aim of gradual military and administrative integration "a major opportunity,” he said it could strengthen Syria’s state capacity and open the door to a new security architecture.

He underlined that no identity or belief should be excluded and that every Syrian citizen must have an “honourable and secure” place in the political system, warning that fragmentation and proxy structures bring no peace.

“Syria belongs to Syrians,” he said.

Türkiye will continue to back unity and reconstruction and is "ready to provide every kind of support" for rebuilding institutions, border security and counterterrorism, he said.

SOURCE:AA
