The Syrian Army said the YPG terror group launched more than 25 suicide drone attacks on its positions in the Aleppo countryside, breaching a newly extended ceasefire, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
The army's Operations Command said in a statement on Sunday that YPG forces targeted Syrian Army deployment sites around the Ayn al-Arab area using more than 25 FPV-type explosive drones. The attacks resulted in the destruction of four army vehicles.
The YPG also targeted the M4 highway and nearby villages, wounding a number of civilians, the statement added.
The Operations Command said the army is currently assessing the field situation and reviewing its response options.
"The Syrian Army is considering its operational choices in response to the targeting of civilians and its deployment positions and will take the necessary measures," the statement said.
The attacks come a day after the Syrian government extended a ceasefire with the YPG by 15 days on Saturday.
Earlier, the Syrian government said a four-day truce with the YPG ended and that authorities were considering their next steps following the expiration of that agreement.