The Syrian Army said the YPG terror group launched more than 25 suicide drone attacks on its positions in the Aleppo countryside, breaching a newly extended ceasefire, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The army's Operations Command said in a statement on Sunday that YPG forces targeted Syrian Army deployment sites around the Ayn al-Arab area using more than 25 FPV-type explosive drones. The attacks resulted in the destruction of four army vehicles.

The YPG also targeted the M4 highway and nearby villages, wounding a number of civilians, the statement added.

The Operations Command said the army is currently assessing the field situation and reviewing its response options.