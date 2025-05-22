TÜRKİYE
2 min read
'West has failed': Erdogan calls for raising voice against killing of babies in Gaza
Turkish President Erdogan warned that Western institutions had failed the world’s moral integrity over Israel's brutal Gaza invasion, pledging support for the Palestinian people.
'West has failed': Erdogan calls for raising voice against killing of babies in Gaza
Erdogan hints at a possible visit to the US soon. / AA
May 22, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Western nations, calling their response to the Gaza crisis a failure of moral leadership.

Erdogan, speaking to reporters en route from Hungary on Thursday, described Gaza not only as a humanitarian tragedy but also as a measure of the world's moral integrity.

“It's is not just a humanitarian crisis in Gaza but a test of the international system’s sincerity, which Western institutions have failed,” Erdogan said.

He accused Israel of deliberately blocking aid to Gaza, warning that such actions are isolating it on the world stage and triggering a shift in European perceptions.

“You cannot remain silent as babies are being killed and starved to death,” he said, according to Daily Sabah.

"Europe is finally awakening to Israel’s actions," Erdogan stated, adding that history would hold accountable those who ignore the suffering in Gaza.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting the people of Gaza, declaring that his country stands with humanity and will not waver.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Israel hampers Gaza aid distribution even as famine looms

Syria sanctions, US visit

Turning to regional diplomacy, Erdogan called for the lifting of international sanctions on Syria, describing it as a crucial step toward achieving lasting stability.

He said such a move would demonstrate the effectiveness of Türkiye’s constructive approach to diplomacy in the Middle East.

Erdogan also noted the possibility of an upcoming visit to the US, expressing hope for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

RelatedTRT Global - Erdogan describes call with Trump as 'very productive, comprehensive'

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year