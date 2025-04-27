WORLD
2 min read
11 killed after car ploughs into Vancouver festival crowd
People were celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day, an annual event honouring the Philippines' first national hero when a vehicle drove into the crowd.
00:00
11 killed after car ploughs into Vancouver festival crowd
Police officers work at the scene as bodies of victims lie covered on the ground in Vancouver, Canada. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 27, 2025

The death toll from an attack at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, Canada has risen to 11, police have confirmed, calling it the city's "darkest day."

People were celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day, an annual event honouring the Philippines' first national hero when a vehicle drove into the crowd on Sunday.

"Last night, as thousands gathered for an important cultural celebration, the actions of a single person shattered our collective sense of safety," Vancouver Interim Police Chief Steve Rai told a news conference.

Besides the deaths, Rai said dozens more were injured, some critically, and warned that the number of fatalities could rise.

Rai said the driver, a 30-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene after bystanders intervened.

"I am unable to publicly identify the person who is in custody because charges have not yet been laid," he added.

Canadians were ‘shocked’

RECOMMENDED

Canada's Governor General Mary Simon extended condolences to the victims' families and praised first responders for their swift action.

"A joyous celebration of Filipino culture, community and heritage ended in loss of life and serious injuries as a result of a horrific act," she said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said all Canadians were "shocked, devastated and heartbroken."

Speaking at a news conference, he said he had been briefed by national security officials and emphasised there was no active threat to the public.

"I would like to offer my deepest condolences and my wishes for strength and compassion in this tragic time. I know that I join all Canadians in mourning with you. I know that Canadians are united with you," Carney added.

Local authorities have set up a 24-hour assistance centre at the Douglas Park Community Centre for those affected.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique