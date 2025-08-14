A group of British MPs issued a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and immediate action against Israel over its “acts of genocide” in Gaza.

In the letter, signed by more than a dozen MPs from Labour, the Greens, the SNP, and Plaid Cymru, the signatories said they were “horrified” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stated intention to carry out a full military occupation of Gaza.

“This declaration is the latest escalation in a campaign that has already led to the near-total destruction of Gaza, the systematic starvation of its civilian population, and the deaths of countless thousands, including a staggering number of children,” the MPs wrote.

The MPs cited reports from UN agencies, humanitarian organisations and legal scholars, arguing that “mounting evidence” shows the Israeli government’s actions “amount to acts of genocide – in both intent and effect”.

They also accused Israel of ignoring the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures ordering it to halt military offensives and prevent genocidal acts, calling this “flagrant” defiance of international law.