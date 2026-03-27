A Syrian man accused of leading a brutal pro-Assad militia during the country's civil war went on trial in Berlin, accused of murder and crimes against humanity.

The 41-year-old defendant, partially named Anwar S., is accused of helping persecute people protesting against the now-ousted Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, during popular uprisings in 2011.

Prosecutors allege he led a local pro-Assad militia known in Syria as "Shabiha".

During anti-Assad demonstrations, German prosecutors allege that he and his henchmen targeted demonstrators and brutally assaulted them.

"The detainees were then reportedly handed over to the police and security forces, jailed in various prisons in Syria and subjected to severe torture and inhumane conditions in those prisons," prosecutor Antonia Ernst said outside the courtroom.

The defendant is accused of murdering a demonstrator.

According to prosecutors, Anwar. S was among a group of attackers who used stun guns and batons to repeatedly hit a victim, who suffered cardiac arrest and died.

The killing aimed to silence political opponents of the government, prosecutors contend, making it a more serious charge under German law.