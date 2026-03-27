WORLD
2 min read
Pro-Assad Syrian militia leader goes on trial in Berlin over crimes against humanity
The 41-year-old defendant is accused of leading the pro-Assad "Shabiha" militia and persecuting protesters during the 2011 uprising.
Pro-Assad Syrian militia leader goes on trial in Berlin over crimes against humanity
File photo: A view of torture cells in Assad regime prisons. / Reuters
March 27, 2026

A Syrian man accused of leading a brutal pro-Assad militia during the country's civil war went on trial in Berlin, accused of murder and crimes against humanity.

The 41-year-old defendant, partially named Anwar S., is accused of helping persecute people protesting against the now-ousted Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, during popular uprisings in 2011.

Prosecutors allege he led a local pro-Assad militia known in Syria as "Shabiha".

During anti-Assad demonstrations, German prosecutors allege that he and his henchmen targeted demonstrators and brutally assaulted them.

"The detainees were then reportedly handed over to the police and security forces, jailed in various prisons in Syria and subjected to severe torture and inhumane conditions in those prisons," prosecutor Antonia Ernst said outside the courtroom.

The defendant is accused of murdering a demonstrator.

According to prosecutors, Anwar. S was among a group of attackers who used stun guns and batons to repeatedly hit a victim, who suffered cardiac arrest and died.

The killing aimed to silence political opponents of the government, prosecutors contend, making it a more serious charge under German law.

RECOMMENDED

In addition to the murder charge, he faces eight counts of crimes against humanity under international law in the Berlin court.

"I am happy that the trial starts now," said Anwar al-Bunni, a Syrian human rights activist who attended the opening of the trial.

After years of investigations, he said, "I hope we will reach the verdict soon."

The man had been living in Berlin when he was arrested at the end of September.

The trial is expected to last until mid-July.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024 and presided over 13 years of civil war marked by widespread arrest, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

RelatedTRT World - Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran slams 'calculated' US school strike as war crime at UN
19,000 children displaced daily in Lebanon as violence escalates, UNICEF says
Israel bars Muslims from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for fourth consecutive week
UN rights chief says Iran school bombing 'evoked visceral horror,' urges end to attacks
Iran's IRGC calls on civilians to leave areas near US bases
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia reach defence 'arrangement' amid US-Israeli war on Iran
Stratcom Summit 2026 opens in Istanbul amid rising global tensions and information warfare
China denies reports of SMIC sending chipmaking tools to Iran
US land mines seen scattered in Iran pose 'extreme danger' to civilians
President Erdogan warns post-WWII global order faces deep legitimacy crisis
Protection of truth critical in 'disinformation age': Türkiye's head of communications
Netanyahu does not know how to win in any arena: former Israeli PM Bennett
US seeks control over Nord Stream gas, Russia's Lavrov says
Israel's Netanyahu plans to extend military service amid army personnel shortage
Israel turning Gaza's 'yellow line' into permanent separation zone: report