Iran has said it is "more prepared than ever" to respond to any potential attack on the country as tensions dramatically escalate with the US following recent protests in Iran.

In his weekly press conference on Monday in Tehran, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the situation as a "hybrid war", referring to the 12-day war last June and the recent violent protests that Tehran has blamed on the US and Israel.

He said the threats and "baseless claims" continue from the US and Israel, citing recent statements by US President Donald Trump as well as reports of US warships heading to the Gulf, noting that regional countries understand that "instability is contagious and will not be limited to Iran alone".

Baghaei emphasised a shared concern among Iran's neighbouring countries about the consequences of any US military attack, urging them to "take a clear stance" against US threats.

"Relying on its indigenous capabilities and valuable past experiences, Iran is more prepared than ever and will respond comprehensively, decisively and regrettably to any potential aggression," the ministry spokesperson said.

The US president announced on Saturday that an American "armada" is heading towards the Middle East and that the US is closely monitoring the situation in Iran, confirming reports that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and some guided-missile destroyers are set to arrive in the region in the coming days.

His remarks sparked sharp reactions from Iranian political and military leadership, who warned of a strong response in the event of any attack against the country.

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran following the recent protests in Iran, which turned violent and resulted in more than 3,000 fatalities, according to the Iranian government.

Related TRT World - Israel maintains ‘maximum alert’ over possible US strike on Iran

Message exchanges with US continue: Iranian envoy