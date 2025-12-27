Türkiye on Saturday ratified two key international agreements, publishing the laws in the Official Gazette and bringing them into force.

The first is an investment protection pact with Hong Kong, formally titled the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China on the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments.”

The deal was initially signed in Ankara on June 1, 2023, and in Hong Kong on October 31, 2023.