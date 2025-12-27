TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye brought into effect major international pacts on investment and marine biodiversity following their publication in the Official Gazette.
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye strengthened international cooperation on investments and oceans. [File photo] / AA
December 27, 2025

Türkiye on Saturday ratified two key international agreements, publishing the laws in the Official Gazette and bringing them into force.

The first is an investment protection pact with Hong Kong, formally titled the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China on the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments.”

The deal was initially signed in Ankara on June 1, 2023, and in Hong Kong on October 31, 2023.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye also approved a United Nations marine biodiversity agreement aimed at conserving and sustainably using marine life in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

The deal, “Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction,” signed in New York on September 27, 2024, came with accompanying declarations.

Both agreements became effective immediately following their publication.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution marks 200th anniversary
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza
Swiss academics call for ending research treaty with Israel
Türkiye condemns deadly RSF attack on displaced civilians in Sudan
Bangladesh election tests India’s influence as Beijing moves in
Saudi Arabia and US launch Blue Defender 26 naval drill in Jeddah
Heavy rain causes the Orontes River to flood homes in Syria's Idlib
Russia detains suspect in shooting of top military intelligence officer in Moscow
Polls open in second round of Portugal presidential vote
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
India and Malaysia pledge deeper semiconductor ties on Modi visit
Shooting in Syria’s Sweida countryside kills four, suspect arrested
Samsung to begin mass production of world's first 6th-generation high-bandwidth memory next week
Death toll reaches 27 after coal mine blast in India