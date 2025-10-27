Between October 21 and 23, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarked on a three-day official tour of the Gulf, aiming to strengthen Türkiye’s bilateral relations with Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman across various sectors, including economics, politics, and defence.

The visit resulted in the signing of 24 agreements , memoranda, and joint statements.

However, the core agenda was not limited to the usual topics of bilateral relations.

Instead, the main issues on the table were regional challenges, including Israel’s expansionist policies, the Gaza ceasefire, and Syria's regional integration.

These subjects not only intersect with Türkiye’s regional security priorities but also reflect the broader security architecture in which the Gulf states play a significant role.

The timing of Erdogan’s visit is crucial, coming shortly after the Gaza peace plan was signed at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt .

This immediately shifted the focus to implementing the ceasefire and the post-ceasefire process in Gaza.

Gaza and beyond

With Gulf countries expected to play a key role in this process, the shared objective of maintaining peace and ensuring gradual stabilisation in Gaza became central to the discussions.

Key issues on the table included the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, the rapid establishment and deployment of an international peacekeeping force, Gaza’s reconstruction, and the post-war governance framework .

These topics are directly related, as the Gulf states, especially with their economic capabilities, are expected to play a contributing role in Gaza’s reconstruction, thereby driving the overall process forward.

Moreover, Türkiye’s role as a key mediator in the ceasefire discussions adds further significance to Erdogan’s tour.

The visit underscores a clear effort to ensure the Gaza ceasefire is upheld , especially given Israel’s ongoing violations and the rising number of infringements.

The stance of Türkiye and the Gulf countries is pivotal in maintaining a stable and unified position, which could even put pressure on the United States to hold Israel accountable for any future violations.

Unlike Kuwait and Oman, Qatar and Türkiye took an active mediating role at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit , stressing the importance of solidifying political will to preserve peace in Gaza and prevent further violations by Israel.

Related TRT World - Erdogan's Gulf tour: Türkiye, Qatar sign defence, trade, strategic cooperation agreements

In addition to Gaza, another key focus of Erdogan’s three-legged diplomatic tour is the political and economic reintegration of the Syrian government established after the December 8 revolution.

Integrating Syria as a stable actor in the region is also a matter of concern for the Gulf countries within the broader regional security framework.

Strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between the new Syrian government and the Gulf states would reinforce stability trends and, ultimately, contribute to ensuring regional security.