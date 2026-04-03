The World Health Organization has raised an alarm about "multiple attacks on health" in Iran in recent days following an air strike on the Pasteur Institute in Tehran.

"Multiple attacks on health have been reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran, in recent days amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X on Friday.

He said the Pasteur Institute "sustained significant damage and was rendered unable to continue delivering health services" - one of 20 facilities the WHO has confirmed as being targeted.

Iranian health ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour posted pictures on X on Thursday showing a heavily damaged building, with parts of the facility reduced to rubble.

Iran's ISNA news agency reported that the "services of the Pasteur Institute of Iran have not been interrupted by these attacks", adding that vaccine and serum production would continue.

"Fortunately, none of the employees of the Pasteur Institute in Iran were harmed in the recent attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime," it wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Pasteur Institute of Iran, which has no formal links with the original Pasteur Institute in Paris, is one of the oldest research and public health facilities in Iran, having been founded in 1920.

Tedros said that the centre "plays an important role in protecting and promoting population health, including in emergencies".

Targets

Israel and the United States appear to be widening their targets beyond military, security and administrative infrastructure, which were the focus of attacks during the first weeks of the war.

Health, educational and most recently transport infrastructure have been hit in the past days.